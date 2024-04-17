Skip to content

Abbotsford Farm & Country Market Starts Saturday May 4

Abbotsford – The Abbotsford Farm & Country Market season opens Saturday May 4. This is every Saturday 9 am to noon at Jubilee Park.

Facebook info is here.

Check out the vendor list for the first week here:

Aninha formerly Sterling Bath & Body
Archway Urban Farm
Back Porch Coffee
BeTty Black
Big Mac’s Gourmet Sauces
Blooms & Rainbows
CMC Fields Market
Deb’s Best Kombucha
Eagle Mountain Leather
Festoon Apiary
Flowers by the Fraser
Friesen Farms
Goat’s Pride Dairy
Golden Ears Cheesecrafters
Golden’s Goods
Heartsong Farm @ Goat’s Pride Dairy
Lake Bottom Cider
Little Sprout Cafe
Made for You, by Me
Magpies’s Bakery
The Meat Shoppe
Mission Harvest Farm
MJB Plant Co
Pielicious
Power Greens & Microgreenery
Stitched & Hooked by Y
Sweet Zensations
Tamara’s Hand Painted Cards
T’s tees 6
Very Mary Designs

*Subject to change without notice*

