Abbotsford Farm & Country Market Starts Saturday May 4

Abbotsford – The Abbotsford Farm & Country Market season opens Saturday May 4. This is every Saturday 9 am to noon at Jubilee Park.

Facebook info is here.

Check out the vendor list for the first week here:

Aninha formerly Sterling Bath & Body

Archway Urban Farm

Back Porch Coffee

BeTty Black

Big Mac’s Gourmet Sauces

Blooms & Rainbows

CMC Fields Market

Deb’s Best Kombucha

Eagle Mountain Leather

Festoon Apiary

Flowers by the Fraser

Friesen Farms

Goat’s Pride Dairy

Golden Ears Cheesecrafters

Golden’s Goods

Heartsong Farm @ Goat’s Pride Dairy

Lake Bottom Cider

Little Sprout Cafe

Made for You, by Me

Magpies’s Bakery

The Meat Shoppe

Mission Harvest Farm

MJB Plant Co

Pielicious

Power Greens & Microgreenery

Stitched & Hooked by Y

Sweet Zensations

Tamara’s Hand Painted Cards

T’s tees 6

Very Mary Designs

*Subject to change without notice*