Suspicious Fire on Bonavista – CHWK Fire (VIDEO)

Chilliwack – Fire crews raced to Fairfield Island after 3PM on Tuesday April 16 after a house and trailer were on fire. This on Bonavista Street.

Neighbours have told FVN that everyone including a dog got out safely. Also, the site was called a “known drug house” and others say it was squatters. Allegedly an eviction notice was already issued.

The home is a complete write off.

From Chilliwack Fire – 35 firefighters worked the blaze. The home suffered significant fire and smoke damage.

One occupant was assessed by BCEHS for minor smoke inhilation. There were no firefighter injuries.

This is under investigation by the Chilliwack Fire Department and RCMP.

If anyone has any information about this fire, they are asked to call the RCMP at 604-792-4611 or anonymously through Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.upperfraservalleycrimestoppers.ca