Province Increase Support for Complex Care Needs Including Abbotsford

Victoria/Abbotsford – People facing complex mental-health, addiction and housing challenges will benefit from better access to housing with the wraparound supports they need.

Two hundred and forty new complex-care housing (CCH) units, as announced in the Province’s Homes for People plan in 2023, are coming to communities in B.C. to provide people with overlapping mental-health challenges, developmental disabilities, addiction issues, trauma, and/or acquired brain injuries the care they need where they live.

Two hundred of these units will be in Abbotsford, Burnaby, Kamloops, Kelowna, Nanaimo, New Westminster, Prince George, Sechelt, Surrey, Vancouver and Victoria. The remaining 40 units will be Indigenous-led and the Province is working closely with Indigenous groups to identify partners and priority communities.

From the Ministry for Mental Health and Addictions:

Planning is still in the early stages for the priority communities.

Funding contributions for each project are not yet finalized.The Province, BC Housing, and regional health authorities are working to identify sites that are appropriate for service operations and that can be successfully integrated into the community.

Each project will have a unique development timeline depending on the specific sites. Some may require rezoning, while others may not.