Central Fraser Valley SAR Sumas Mountain Rescue of Two Hikers

Abbotsford – The CFVSAR Central Fraser Valley Search and Rescue team had a busy day this past Saturday.

CFVSAR worked with BCEHS and AFRS to respond to a call on Sumas Mountain for a hiker in distress. After attending to the hiker’s medical needs and escorting them off of the mountain, the team came across a second injured hiker with an ankle injury. The timing couldn’t have been better to assist the second subject, having all of the manpower and equipment needed immediately available on-scene.

With the spring weather comes the usual call to to be prepared when hiking in the back country.