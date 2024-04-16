BC Sports Hall of Fame Opens Indigenous Sport Gallery – Includes Two Chilliwack Athletes – (VIDEO)

Vancouver/Fraser Valley – It is the first of its kind in the world.

The Indigenous Sport Gallery at the BC Sports Hall of Fame is the largest known permanent gallery in the world dedicated to Indigenous sport and with the unveiling of one of the most comprehensive digitization projects in sports history, it can now be experienced through virtual reality by visitors from across British Columbia and across the world.

The Digital Indigenous Sport Gallery (DISG) is designed to increase the accessibility of the Indigenous Sport Gallery and highlight the accomplishments and contributions of Indigenous athletes, coaches and builders who have had a profound impact on sport history and culture – and bring their stories to life.

The Indigenous Sport Gallery builds upon the Hall’s previous exhibits highlighting Indigenous contributions to BC sport heritage, the First Peoples Gallery (1992) and Aboriginal Sport Gallery (2008). With the help of our founding partners the Indigenous Sport, Physical Activity and Recreation Council (I-SPARC), City of Vancouver, Province of British Columbia, and our 100 Ravens donors the Digital Indigenous Sport Gallery has come to fruition to increase youth access to the inspiring stories in the Indigenous Sport Gallery.

FEATURED ATHLETES with profile links