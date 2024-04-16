45th Annual Harrison Festival – July 12 to 21 – Children’s Day is July 17

Harrison – The Harrison Festival of the Arts, to take place in and around the picturesque village of Harrison Hot Springs, from July 12-21. This will be the 45th anniversary of the festival.



The festival this year will look back to some beloved returning performers, and look forward with some fresh sounds from BC, the rest of Canada, and around the world. There will be some recognizable names in the folk and roots world, and some new discoveries that artistic director Andy Hillhouse is eager to share with the Harrison Festival audience.

Website info and artist bios are here.

The festival will showcase a large contingent of talented BC performers, from Victoria’s roots rocker Leeroy Stagger, to the psychedelic cumbia of Vancouver’s Empanadas Illegales, to local, Juno nominated bluegrass stars Jackson Hollow, all part of the lineup on the free access beach stage, which will take place throughout the week.

As is the Harrison Festival’s tradition, there will be an evening of theatre, a literary component, hands-on workshops, an art exhibit, and a Children’s Day on Wednesday July 17, which this year will feature the return of the very popular Bobs and Lolo, alongside dynamic fiddle duo Twin Embers and the clowning of Cosmo Circus. The day will also include crafts, a tiny tots area, and other activities.

