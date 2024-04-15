Local Doctor Now BC United Provincial Candidate for Chilliwack-North

Chilliwack – Dr David Moniz is the person tapped to be the BC United candidate for the new riding of Chilliwack-North in the upcoming October 19 Provincial Election.

Moniz will be introduced to the party faithful and the media on Wednesday at a Invite only meet and greet.

From his Linked In page: I’m a dedicated and versatile Medical Practitioner and Fellow in rural and remote medicine, currently serving as an Emergency Physician at Chilliwack General Hospital. With a proven track record in leadership, including my role as Acting Director of Medical Services, I’ve successfully led staff in process improvement initiatives, enhancing patient flow, and elevating satisfaction levels. Passionate about making a difference in patients’ lives, I’ve honed my skills in operations management, staff scheduling, and continuous improvement. My commitment to excellence extends to medical education, where I serve as a Clinical Instructor at The University of British Columbia, contributing to both undergraduate and postgraduate programs in the Department of Family Practice.

Moniz will be up against incumbent NDP MLA Dan Coulter and BC Conservative and Current Chilliwack School Board Trustee Heather Maahs.

BC United’s Media release:

BC United Leader Kevin Falcon announced renowned physician, Dr. David Moniz, will be the BC United candidate for Chilliwack North in the upcoming provincial election. With a distinguished career in medicine and a passion for improving the health care system, Dr. Moniz brings a wealth of experience and dedication to the political arena.

Dr. Moniz is a respected Medical Practitioner at Chilliwack General Hospital, specializing in emergency medicine, anesthesia, and family practice. Throughout his career, he has demonstrated unwavering commitment to patient care, holding leadership positions such as Acting Director of Medical Services and Board Chair of the Remote Vocational Training Scheme.

“Dr. David Moniz’s extensive experience and dedication to improving health care make him an exceptional candidate for Chilliwack North,” said BC United Leader Kevin Falcon. “At a time when British Columbia is facing a severe crisis in our health care system, with Canada’s longest walk-in clinic wait times and chaos in our cancer care system, Dr. Moniz’s leadership and expertise will be invaluable in bringing tangible solutions and real change to the entire system.”

“I am honoured to have the opportunity to bring my experience as physician to politics by representing BC United in the upcoming provincial election,” said BC United Chilliwack North Candidate Dr. David Moniz. “My professional journey has been guided by a commitment to patient-centered care and advocating for policies that put patients, not bureaucrats, first. I am excited to bring my dedication for health care and our province to the political sphere, and I want the residents of Chilliwack North to know that I will be steadfast in representing their best interests each and every day.”



Dr. Moniz’s candidacy underscores BC United’s commitment to putting forward candidates with proven track records of leadership and service to their communities as the provincial election approaches. As BC United continues to prepare for the upcoming election, the party attracts high calibre candidates united by their commitment to champion policies prioritizing the well-being of all British Columbians and to build a better future for the next generation.

