2024 Mission Folk Music Festival – July 26 to 28

Mission – Find Your Folk at Fraser River Heritage Park In Mission BC, July 26-28.

From Indigenous throat singers and bluegrass musicians to Trinidadian rhythms, Swedish folk tunes & beyond, we are showcasing artists from across Canada and around the world, bringing a blend of traditional and contemporary music, song and dance to our stages.

A weekend of incredible music at a festival that’s welcoming, affordable, and community-centered. With concerts, dances, workshops, and jams across five stages, an artisan market, food court, beer garden, wee folks activities, camping & more – there’s something for all ages.

Get your passport to a world of music now – Early Bird Weekend, Full Day, and Evening Only Passes on sale now at www.missionfolkmusicfestival.ca