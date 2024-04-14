National Indigenous Peoples Day Event at Fraser River Heritage Park in Mission – June 21

Mission – National Indigenous Peoples Day Event at Fraser River Heritage Park is Friday, June 21.



This is a free family event with free food, crafts, live entertainment, drumming sharing circle, activities, brushing cedar/healing tent, vendors, face painting, and of course, Bannock.



DANCERS & DRUMMERS are needed/welcome (honorarium)



Interested Dancers/drummers (and Vendors wanting to register the fee is $10 cash) please contact Ernestine at 604-286-0264 for more details.



This year’s theme is Healing through mind, body and Spirit. They will be celebrating their history through storytelling, traditions, and culture.



Bring your drums, wear your regalia, your ribbon skirts and shirts, orange shirts and fancy shawls and join in the fun as everyone comes together in the Circle.

Details below: