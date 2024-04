Chilliwack River Valley – From Chilliwack River Valley Fire Department, if you have questions or concerns about the wildfire season and how it affects our community, CRVFD is hosting a Chilliwack River Valley Residents Community Meeting to talk about FireSmart and Wildfire Preparedness.

This is Monday, May 6, @7PM at the Fire Hall.

As summer approaches and it is not quite clear that we are staring down a drought season, this is an important meeting.