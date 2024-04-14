2024 Hometown Heroes Lottery – Chilliwack Prize Home

Chilliwack/Vancouver – VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation and the BC Professional Fire Fighters’ Burn Fund (“Burn Fund”) have announced the launch of ticket sales for the 2024 Hometown Heroes Lottery, available until midnight on July 11, 2024, or until tickets are sold out. Every ticket purchased contributes directly to supporting funds for essential services at VGH and UBC Hospital, GF Strong Rehab Centre, and Vancouver Community Health Services, while also backing Burn Fund initiatives aiding burn and trauma survivors province-wide. These initiatives include the Home Away program, mental health support services, and the annual Burn Camp for young survivors, all making a profound impact on the lives of those in need across British Columbia.

One of the nine grand prize homes is located in Chilliwack.

46086 Crestview Drive, Chilliwack

Crimson Ridge, 46086 Crestview Drive, Chilliwack worth over $2.4 million. This home is 4,256 sq. ft, and has six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, two bedroom legal suites, and a two car garage. The prize package also includes a $70,000 furniture gift certificate, a 2024 Cadillac LYRIQ electric SUV, and $250,000 in cash.

For more information on the Hometown Heroes Lottery and to view all prize options, visit www.heroeslottery.com.