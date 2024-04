Sardis – The 2024 Artisan & Farm Market at Sardis Park starts Wednesday May 1 at 4 to 8PM.

Follow the Facebook page for all of this seasons market information.

The farmers market will happen every Wednesday throughout the spring and summer months. Each Wednesday there will be a variety of artisans including baked goods, canned goods, in season produce and fruit, eggs, food trucks, jewelry, candles, soap, fresh juices, micro greens, and so much more.