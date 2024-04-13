UFV Men’s Basketball Recruits Langley Standout

Fraser Valley – The University of the Fraser Valley men’s basketball team has added another big piece for their 2024 recruiting class, as they announced the signing of six-foot ten centre Malcolm Tyler on Saturday.



The Langley product will join the Cascades for their 2024-25 Canada West season in the fall.



“Malcolm is a highly skilled big man,” praised UFV head coach Joe Enevoldson . “A big man in the truest sense, he likes to play back to the basket. He can square up and shoot, but his bread and butter is his footwork in the post.”

Playing his high school basketball at Brookswood Secondary, Tyler averaged a double-double in his senior year and brings immediate depth to a strong core of bigs at UFV.

“He’s a guy who’s going to be able to step in and handle some physicality right away,” said Enevoldson.

“I chose UFV because of the opportunity to play with a great young core of players and be a part of the culture they’re establishing here,” said Tyler. It’s definitely a program on the rise.”

“I feel like this team will be uber-competitive, and I want to be a part of it. The opportunity to play close to home, in front of my family and friends, is pretty awesome as well.”

The Cascades recent success in getting the most out of their bigs was also a factor in Tyler joining the program at UFV.

“I plan to become one of the best bigs in U SPORTS,” he explained.

“The coaching staff here really know how to develop their big guys, and I believe they’ll help me maximize my potential. With the guys they have here now, and the pieces they’re adding, I truly believe we can become a powerhouse in Canada West, and in U SPORTS. I can’t wait to get started.”