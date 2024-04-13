Four Wheel Drive Association 10th Annual(ish) Show and Shine – July 6 – Fraser River Heritage Park

Mission – The Four Wheel Drive Association of BC welcomes everyone to their 10th (almost) annual Show & Shine – July 6 at Mission’s Fraser River Heritage Park.

All rigs welcome! Classic or modern, 4×4 or not, truck, van, or car, overlanders or rock crawlers… . Got a 6×6 or Unimog? Post it up and we’ll see how much leg room you need.

Entry by cash donation. Funds collected by the 4WDABC support trail and site maintenance, program development, and events like these!

Gates open at 10am, please *DO NOT* line up early to avoid clogging up the streets, there’s plenty of room for all. If you plan to attend as a group, please post in the event letting the, know how many spots you expect to need and we will save you a row – but please do plan to meet at another location and convoy to the gate as a group from there to prevent clogging roads and make parking as quick as possible.

This is a family friendly, Drug and alcohol free event.

Facebook info is here.