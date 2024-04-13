Abbotsford Council Honours the Late Michelle Sagert

Abbotsford (Abbotsford City Council) – Last month, we were all deeply saddened to hear of the sudden passing of Michelle Sagert at the young age of 35. Michelle left her mark on Abbotsford as a respected lawyer, advocate and leader.

Michelle was a member of the Abbotsford Police Board, being appointed in June of 2023. She followed in the footsteps of her mother, Barb Schimnowsky, who herself was a Police Board member until 2021.

Michelle grew up in Abbotsford, was a local University of the Fraser Valley grad, and a trial lawyer who practised personal injury and family law.

She represented clients at all levels of court, including the Supreme Court of Canada, and her advocacy in the Supreme Court of BC was frequently selected for publication, as it involved important cases in the law and in practice procedure.

As a lawyer, Michelle was highly respected and known for her empathy and her unwavering commitment to her clients’ causes.

She was also known for being generous and giving, and gave the most meaningful gift at the end of her life. Though her passing was quite sudden and tragic, by donating her organs, Michelle has given the gift of life to eight others.

We are grateful to Michelle for her service on the Abbotsford Police Board and express our sincerest condolences to her husband Nathan, her family and all those who knew and loved her.