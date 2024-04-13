Abbotsford City and School Board Reach Agreement on Operating and Maintaining Four Synthetic Turf Fields

Abbotsford – On Tuesday April 16, Abbotsford Council is expected to green light the agreement of maintaining and potential replacing (due to age and wear) four synthetic turf fields on school property.

It’s a 30 year agreement.

The schools are W.J. Mouat (3 fields), Abbotsford Secondary.

From the Council Agenda for April 16, 2024 – Item 7.3 :

FINANCIAL PLAN IMPLICATION

There is $300,000 allocated to the Field Replacement Program in the 2024 capital budget to

fund the design work required for the synthetic turf field renewal of one field. Presumably, the

City and the Board will agree that MRC1 field, which is immediately west of Mouat Secondary

School and is fully closed to all users due to the unsafe condition of the playing surface, will be

the first field scheduled for replacement. Once the Agreement is fully executed the design work

for this project will begin along with condition assessments of the remaining fields for future

facility and financial planning purposes.

For reference, the field designated as MRC1 has a replacement value of $1,000,000, as the

current field construction does not include a shock pad underneath the synthetic turf. This shock

pad layer has become a standard component of synthetic turf field construction in recent years

in an effort to provide the best possible playing surface with the care and health of participants

as the primary consideration.

Finally, Council is the sole authority governing the fees and charges related to the community

use Access Times outlined in the Agreement. The City typically generates approximately

$25,000 per synthetic turf field per year in fees related to community use. As currently set, this

average annual revenue exceeds the City’s portion of the Annual Maintenance and Operating

Fees associated with the Agreement

2024 Abbotsford Council Synthetic Turf Field A – April 16