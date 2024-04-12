Provincial Ag Committee Releases Report on Carbon Sequestration – MLA Paddon on that Committee

Victoria/Fraser Valley – – The Select Standing Committee on Agriculture, Fish and Food released its report on carbon sequestration and related technology in B.C.’s agricultural sector.

The committee makes 12 recommendations to promote the adoption of practices and technologies that sequester carbon, reduce barriers to government programs and streamline data collection.

“The committee recognized that many agricultural practices that sequester carbon also have other benefits for producers,” said Rick Glumac, committee chair. “Our recommendations support increasing education, collaboration and incentives for farmers and ranchers to adopt these practices and related technologies.”

Ian Paton, deputy chair, said: “We heard that some farmers, ranchers and producers face barriers to accessing programs that support carbon sequestration. With our recommendations, committee members aimed to make it easier for people working in the agriculture sector to adopt practices that best fit their operations, rather than adding prescriptive requirements.”

Glumac added: “Committee members also agreed that partnerships and knowledge sharing between farmers, agritech innovators, non-profit organizations, academia and government have a vital role to play in carbon sequestration, agritech development and data collection.”

In the course of its work, the committee received briefings from ministries, organizations and individuals with relevant expertise. The committee also held a public consultation with opportunities to provide written input or speak at a public meeting. During this process, the committee heard from 32 participants.

Province of BC – Parliamentary Committee

The members of the committee are:

* Rick Glumac, MLA, Port Moody-Coquitlam (chair)

* Ian Paton, MLA, Delta South (deputy chair)

* Susie Chant, MLA, North Vancouver-Seymour

* Megan Dykeman, MLA, Langley East

* Coralee Oakes, MLA, Cariboo North

* Kelli Paddon, MLA, Chilliwack-Kent

* Roly Russell, MLA, Boundary-Similkameen

* Aman Singh, MLA, Richmond-Queensborough

* Jordan Sturdy, MLA, West Vancouver-Sea to Sky

