IIO Investigating Death of Suicidal Abbotsford Man in December 2023

Surrey/Abbotsford – The Independent Investigations Office of BC (IIO) is investigating the death of one man in Abbotsford.

On December 30, 2023, a caller to 911 reported that her friend, the affected person, a man, had mental health concerns and was threatening self harm. Police attended man’s residence the same day and determined he did not appear to be suicidal.

The following day, the Emergency Health Services were called to the man’s residence for reports of a sudden death. Paramedics located the affected person deceased inside from what appeared to be self-inflicted injuries.

The IIO was notified by a member of the public on February 1, 2024 and commenced an investigation.

Initial investigative steps will seek to confirm the details of what occurred leading up to the man’s death, and what role the officers’ actions or inaction may have played.

The IIO is asking any person with relevant information of the incident to please contact the Witness Line toll-free at 1-855-446-8477 or via the contact form on the iiobc.ca website.