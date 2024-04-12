Caleb Malhotra Signs with Chiefs – Dad Was a Vancouver Canuck

Chilliwack/Vancouver – The Chilliwack Chiefs announced the signing of 2008-born forward Caleb Malhotra for the 2024-25 BCHL season.

This year, the 15-year-old centre has played for the Vaughan Kings U16 AAA team. Although he dealt with some injuries early in the season, Malhotra has been a standout for his team.

Already standing at 6’1 “, Malhotra has become known for his speed, hockey IQ, and ability to make plays one-on-one.

“We’re extremely excited to add Caleb and his family to our organization. Not only is Caleb a young, high-end talent, but he and his family certainly align with our culture here in Chilliwack,” said Chiefs Head Coach and General Manager Brian Maloney.

While Malhotra has played his recent hockey in Ontario, joining the Chiefs will be a homecoming of sorts. Born in Victoria, Malhotra spent many of his minor hockey years in Vancouver while his father, Manny Malhotra, played for the Canucks.

“With the BCHL shift towards independence, it’s allowed Canadian hockey families from all over the option to choose more freely and what best fits their child’s development,” said Maloney.

Despite having many options when choosing where to play his junior hockey, Malhotra ultimately chose the BCHL and the Chiefs because of the importance of education and the path to the NCAA.

“I’m very excited to join the Chilliwack Chiefs and continue to build my hockey journey in the BCHL,” said Malhotra.