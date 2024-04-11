UFV Students Dress for Success at the Career Closet

Fraser Valley (UFV Today/UFV Cascade) – For the third year in a row, the UFV Career Closet is clothing student job-hunters while battling prejudice in the workplace.

Hillary Rowe, a Student Transition and Engagement Coordinator with UFV’s Student Experience Office, created and directs the project. The Career Closet is part of March for Sustainability, an annual event series addressing topics like climate change, biodiversity, EDI, and gender equity. After premiering at an event called Clothes the Loop, the Career Closet is available in room S1111 on the Abbotsford campus until April 19. Students seeking professional attire for job interviews are welcome to stop by and take what they need, free of charge.

An important aspect of the Career Closet is its focus on reducing systemic barriers to employment. Expectations around professionalism vary from culture to culture, and can be influenced by bias around race and gender. For many students navigating the job market for the first time with limited financial resources, there are a lot of obstacles that can hold them back.

UFV Website story in full, is here.

Donations are still being accepted for specific under-donated items, like menswear and plus-size clothing. If you’d like to contribute, make sure the garments are laundered, wrinkle-free and ready to wear. To drop them off, connect with Hillary.rowe@ufv.ca or visit the Student Lounge in room S1111.