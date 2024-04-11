Skip to content

Motorhome Fire Near Island 22

Home
Media
News
Motorhome Fire Near Island 22

Chilliwack – Just before noon on Thursday April 11th, the Chilliwack Fire Department received reports of a motor home on fire on the 45000 block of Cartmell Road. Smoke could be seen from a distance, prompting a quick response from eleven firefighters from Halls 1 & 4.

Upon arrival, firefighters found the motorhome with flames coming from the entry door. The quick actions of the firefighters helped contain and extinguish the fire, minimizing damage to the unit.

There were no injuries reported among the firefighters or the occupant, who had safely evacuated the motorhome.

The cause of the fire has been determined to be accidental.

2024 Mototrhome Fire – Young and Cartmell near Island 22 – April 11 – Julie Hiscock – Facebook

Share This:

CFC Chilliwack FC

Valley and Canyon Dispatch

Chilliwack Jets

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

abbyTV

Chill TV

Small Business BC

Community Futures

Unique Thrifting

On Key

Related Posts

Motorhome Fire Near Island 22

Chilliwack – Just before noon on Thursday April 11th, the Chilliwack Fire Department received reports of a motor home on fire on the 45000 block