Motorhome Fire Near Island 22

Chilliwack – Just before noon on Thursday April 11th, the Chilliwack Fire Department received reports of a motor home on fire on the 45000 block of Cartmell Road. Smoke could be seen from a distance, prompting a quick response from eleven firefighters from Halls 1 & 4.

Upon arrival, firefighters found the motorhome with flames coming from the entry door. The quick actions of the firefighters helped contain and extinguish the fire, minimizing damage to the unit.

There were no injuries reported among the firefighters or the occupant, who had safely evacuated the motorhome.

The cause of the fire has been determined to be accidental.