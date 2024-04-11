Jacob, Gobeil – Top Honours at UFV Athlete of the Year 2024 Awards

Fraser Valley (UFV Atheltics) – Maddy Gobeil and Jackson Jacob earned athlete of the year honours as the University of the Fraser Valley athletic department held its annual awards banquet on Wednesday evening.



The Cascades’ awards celebrate excellence on display during the 2023-24 season.



Jacob (men’s golf), and Gobeil (women’s basketball), took home the Men’s and Women’s Athlete of the Year awards after fantastic seasons that led to conference medals on the course and on the court.



Other winners included Kiana Langston (women’s soccer) and Ismael Hernandez (men’s basketball), who took home the rookie of the year awards. Peter Inden was selected as this year’s recipient of the Jen Simpson Memorial Leadership Award, while Nikki Cabuco was named the Cascades Community Athlete of the Year. Additionally, Cascades’ student worker Sierra Cucheran earned the Cascades Crew award, recognizing excellence among game-day staff.



Further details on the Cascades’ major award winners, along with a listing of team MVPs, are as follows.



FEMALE ATHLETE OF THE YEAR

Finalists: Maddy Gobeil (basketball), Gabrielle Attieh (volleyball), Alanna Sydenham (women’s soccer)

Maddy Gobeil was once again amongst the conference leaders in most offensive categories. Making impact plays on both sides of the court all season, Gobeil ranked 2nd in the conference in points and set a new Cascades record with 66 steals. Gobeil was also named a Canada West First-Team All-Star, and a U SPORTS Second-Team All-Canadian. Her incredible performances this season helped guide the Cascades program to a Canada West bronze medal, and a berth at the U SPORTS National Championship for the first time in a decade.



MALE ATHLETE OF THE YEAR

Finalists: Jackson Jacob (men’s golf), Jonas Van Huizen (men’s volleyball), Dylan Kinley (men’s basketball)

Jackson Jacob picked up multiple individual wins this season, but his biggest was an eight stroke victory at the 2023 Golf Canada University / College Golf Championships. Finishing at -17, his third-round score of 63 set a new course record at the Fire Rock Golf Club, breaking the previous mark held by Brooke Henderson. Jacob helped his team pick up bronze medals at Golf Canada Nationals, and at the Canada West Golf Championships this year.



FEMALE ROOKIE OF THE YEAR

Finalists: Kiana Langston (women’s soccer), Mandi Feist (women’s volleyball)

Playing significant minutes in her first season, Kiana Langston stood out. Her attacking play caused constant problems for opposing defences. Langston started every Canada West game for UFV this season, amassing over 1,000 minutes played in her rookie season. The rookie striker scored three goals in the regular season and added an extra time header in the playoffs to tie the game against Victoria and force it to penalties.



MALE ROOKIE OF THE YEAR

Finalists: Ismael Hernandez (men’s basketball), Mason Chien (men’s baseball), Adriano Consiglio (men’s soccer)

Ismael Hernandez made a big impact for UFV men’s basketball in his first season, playing in all 20 conference games. Hernandez averaged 16 minutes and 5.8 points per game in the regular season, before adding 16 points and 8 rebounds in two playoff starts. His highlight reel dunks got Cascades fans out of their seats in his rookie season, and his strong play in the playoffs helped the team knock off the Regina Cougars in the opening round.



COMMUNITY ATHLETE OF THE YEAR

Nikki Cabuco earned another accolade this season, as the UFV guard earned the Cascades Community Athlete of the Year Award. Cabuco had already been named Canada West women’s basketball student-athlete Community Service Award, and the recipient of the U SPORTS Sylvia Sweeney Award for her extensive work in the community. Cabuco’s community involvement includes serving as a substance use coordinator working with young people aged 12-24, serving as a youth and family ambassador with Foundry BC, and volunteering with the BC Children’s Hospital to work with autism assessment and acute inpatient rehab programs to support and supervise patients and siblings while parents or guardians are in meetings.

JEN SIMPSON MEMORIAL LEADERSHIP AWARD

Peter Inden is the recipient of the Jen Simpson Memorial Leadership Award, which recognizes leadership in three areas: on an athletic team, in the community, and in academics and involvement at UFV. The award honours the memory of Cascades rower Jen Simpson, who died tragically in a car accident in 2008 at the age of 20. Her parents and friends have established this annual award in her name.

Peter Inden has shown a passion for rowing in all weather conditions and it’s rare to see him get off the water without a smile on his face.



His love for the sport of rowing shows every time he trains through the grueling winter months of indoor, weight training, and cold wet rowing. Peter is always consistently training, an exceptional stroke, and is currently our fastest rower on the water. The team can always look to him to lead by example. He does an exceptional job managing his busy school, rowing, and pilot life. Peter helps out in the rowing community by coaching learn to rows, and he competed at the Canadian University championship this season in the men’s lightweight double, placing 2nd in the B – final.



CASCADES CREW AWARD

Sierra Cucheran was named the recipient of this year’s Cascades Crew Award. Sierra has stepped up to any task in front of her, even taking on extra work when there was an emergency. Sierra has been invaluable this season to make sure things were done. Setting up for game-day, carrying chairs, setting up nets, filling water jugs, doing halftime contests for fans, working long hours during Canada West Championships and so much more.



STUDENT THERAPIST OF THE YEAR

Jade Davies has been named the Cascades student therapist of the year. Jade’s efforts this year with the women’s volleyball team have gone above and beyond, but she has also made a huge impact throughout the department. Jade has mentored other trainers, helped out at championships, and so much more. Jade’s professionalism and focus to do all the little things right makes her a deserving winner of this award.