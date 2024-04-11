IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s in Chilliwack and Abbotsford – May 26

Fraser Valley – The IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s, presented by Go Auto, returns to communities across British Columbia on Sunday, May 26.

Key Alzheimer Society of B.C. fundraiser Abbotsford honours local caregiver Sherrie Litster

Sherrie Litster’s experience with dementia started in 2020, after her husband of 24 years, Wayne, suffered a major stroke. Wayne had never struggled with his memory before, but they both noticed he was forgetting things often. He was experiencing mood changes as well, quickly turning to anger. They sought help from their family doctor and Wayne was diagnosed with dementia.

“We’re doing the best we can together,” Sherrie says. “I want others to know that the life of you and our loved one is still previous.”

Sherrie Litster is among the more than 50,000 caregivers in British Columbia, who provide an estimated 1.3 million hours of unpaid caregiving support to people living with dementia per week. On Sunday, May 26, the Alzheimer Society of B.C.’s largest fundraiser will raise funds in Abbotsford for essential programs and services and ensure caregivers and people living with dementia don’t face it alone.

The Abbotsford IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s, presented by Go Auto, takes place at Gardner Park, 31070 Gardner Avenue. Registration starts at 11 a.m. with the Walk following from noon to 2 p.m. For more information contact ksandhu@alzheimerbc.org.



The Walk helps provide critical supports for people affected by dementia, while breaking down stigma surrounding the disease. Each of the more than 20 events across B.C. is dedicated to an honouree – an individual or group affected by dementia, or someone who has valuably contributed to the lives of people living with the disease. This year Sherrie Litster is being honoured at the Walk in Abbotsford for their contribution to the community and their desire to help other people affected by dementia.

“Receiving a dementia diagnosis can either come as a shock or a relief – or anything in between for the thousands of people who develop the disease each year in B.C. and the supports they each need are just as individual as they are,” says Victoria Wilson, Support and Education Coordinator for the Alzheimer Society of B.C. in Abbotsford. “Every day we see firsthand how different resources we provide empower people to face the challenges of dementia and live well at different stages in the journey. The Walk is an opportunity for everyone to take part in providing essential support and feel the power of walking alongside neighbours and friends on the dementia journey.”

Soon after Wayne received a dementia diagnosis, a friend of Sherrie’s suggested she reach out to the Alzheimer Society of B.C. Sherrie joined a caregiver support group and found a supportive community that taught her how to accept and adapt to the changes in her husband.

“The education and help we’re given is a blessing,” Sherrie says. “It’s how I’ve learned to process the changes in Wayne. The changes in my husband break my heart, but now in my home, there is peace.”

To help make a difference in the lives of people like Sherrie on the dementia journey in your community, visit WalkForAlzheimers.ca.

Key Alzheimer Society of B.C. fundraiser in Chilliwack honours David Nickel

Since being diagnosed with early-stage Lewy body dementia in 2019, David Nickel has been navigating his journey using exercise, fresh air and quite a bit of humour.

“I’m a bit of a Fitbit fanatic,” Nickel says. “So, forgetting why I went to the basement and going back up three flights of stairs does help my step-counter. Or I say that dementia helps with golfing. Because I’ll forget a few strokes and get a better score.”

Nickel is among the 85,000 people living with dementia in British Columbia. On Sunday, May 26, the Alzheimer Society of B.C.’s largest fundraiser will raise funds in Chilliewack for essential programs and services and ensure people living with dementia and the people who care for them don’t face it alone.

The Chillieack IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s, presented by Go Auto, takes place at Landing Sports Centre, 45530 Spadina Avenue. Registration starts at 1 p.m. followed by the Walk from 2 to 4 p.m. For more information contact chilliwackwalkchair@alzheimerbc.org.

The Walk helps provide critical supports for people affected by dementia, while breaking down stigma surrounding the disease. Each of the more than 20 events across B.C. is dedicated to an honouree – an individual or group affected by dementia, or someone who has valuably contributed to the lives of people living with the disease. This year, Nickel is being honoured at the Walk in Chilliwack for his contribution to the community and his desire to help other people affected by dementia.

“Receiving a dementia diagnosis can either come as a shock or a relief – or anything in between for the thousands of people who develop the disease each year in B.C. and the supports they each need are just as individual as they are,” says Chantal Nadeau, Support and Education Coordinator for the Alzheimer Society of B.C. in Chilliwack. “Every day we see firsthand how different resources we provide empower people to face the challenges of dementia and live well at different stages in the journey. The Walk is an opportunity for everyone to take part in providing essential support and feel the power of walking alongside neighbours and friends on the dementia journey.”

Since his diagnosis, Nickel has shared his story with the Alzheimer Society of B.C. community, starting with a support group in Chilliwack and most recently speaking on a panel of people living with dementia for a public webinar to mark Alzheimer’s Awareness Month. He encourages anyone affected by dementia to appreciate the everyday things that are often overlooked in life.

“I don’t take my life, loves or surroundings for granted, and try to appreciate all the good things I do have,” he say.

To help make a difference in the lives of people like Nickel on the dementia journey in your community, visit WalkForAlzheimers.ca.