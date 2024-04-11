Construction Fencing Around Paramount Project Removed as Move In Continues

Chilliwack – On March 21, and on the heels of the ribbon cutting ceremony and Premier David Eby opening the Paramount Project, came news that is a bane for renters everywhere. (Note that on March 19, Eby, MLA’s, Mayor Popove and CCS staff cut the ribbon to open the facility. A major Open house is planned for the near future)

Chilliwack Community Services announced that the Paramount Residential units are Pet Friendly.

After seeing how many potential residents are pet owners, and after many discussions and preparation, Paramount is now allowing residents to keep pets.

Up to 2 cats, or 1 dog less than 80lbs.

If you are now eligible to apply, and interested, click here to apply. Link: https://loom.ly/kkuCeDk

*Pet owners will be subject to a deposit, registration, and follow by certain rules.

Should you have questions, connect with our housing team at housing@comserv.bc.ca or 604.702.2900

On April 10, the construction fences around the project came down, freeing up parking spaces on Yale and in the lot for the Chilliwack Business Centre.

2024 Paramount Project Fences Down – April 11 – FVN

