BC United Expected to Announce Chilliwack North Candidate April 17

Chilliwack – The provincial election is October 19 and for the most part, many candidates for the Fraser Valley ridings have been named.

So far, no one from the Green Party has stepped forward (although that can change in a heartbeat). the NDP and BC Conservatives have their people in place.

BC United have former Chilliwack Councilor and current Hospice Executive Director Sue Knott running in the new riding of Chilliwack-Cultus Lake.

Media and party supporters have received an invite for a invite dinner function on Wednesday April 17, where it is expected that a candidate for the new riding of Chilliwack North will be announced.

NDP’er Dan Coulter is the current MLA for the “Chilliwack” riding.

NDP’s Kelli Paddon is the current MLA for Chilliwack-Kent.