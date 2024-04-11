Skip to content

AbbyPD Increasing ID Checks at Bars – re: Gang Patrol

Abbotsford – The Abbotsford Police Department’s Gang Crime Unit (GCU) will regularly attend local establishments in Abbotsford to bolster public safety and ensure that patrons and staff do not fall victim to the potential of needless violence. 

Enforcement will be focused on addressing persons who attend local establishments and are identified as being involved in the ongoing brutal and deadly B.C. gang conflict whose presence invokes an increased safety risk not only for patrons but also for staff and the public at large.   

Officers will also be increasing I.D. checks to ensure underage consumption of alcohol is being focused upon during the visits.

The action ensures that persons associated to the BC gang conflict feel the heat and are aware that Abbotsford is not a community that tolerates gang activities and the needless and deadly violence it brings.  

