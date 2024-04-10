Tzeachtan FC 2024 Boys Spring Prospects + Program

Sardis – Tzeachten FC brings back the way to elevate Your Game with their Boys Spring Prospects + program.

Boys Prospects + program is tailored for our more advanced and ambitious players who are currently at the Development level.

These sessions are meticulously crafted to challenge and elevate your son’s skills while adhering to CSA Long Term Player Development guidelines.

Here are the program details:

Age Groups:

2013-2011 Born

2010-2007 Born

First Session: Friday, May 3rd

Duration: 6 Sessions (*Last session on June 7)

Time: 5:15-6:30 pm

Program Cost: $150.00

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to enhance your son’s soccer skills and take his game to the next level!

Link to Registration:

https://go.teamsnap.com/forms/426825