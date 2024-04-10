Minister’s Statement on April Snowpack and Drought Preparedness

Victoria – Nathan Cullen, Minister of Water, Land and Resource Stewardship, released the following statement in response to the April 2024 snowpack bulletin:

“The latest snow survey and water supply bulletin from the River Forecast Centre indicates we may be facing drought conditions in B.C. once again this year.

“The April survey shows that the overall snowpack level for B.C. is at 63% of normal, the lowest in 50 years. The experts at the River Forecast Centre tell us these low levels and the impacts of year-over-year drought are creating significantly higher drought risk for this spring and summer.

“We know this is concerning news. Communities around B.C. experienced serious drought conditions last summer. It fuelled the worst wildfire season ever, harmed fish and wildlife, and affected farmers, ranchers, First Nations and industry.

“While some parts of B.C. still could experience prolonged rain or much needed late season snowfall, we are taking action now to help communities, farmers and industry prepare for drought now so we can respond quickly, recover faster and be more ready for drier conditions.

“This includes building more resilient water infrastructure that benefits communities, farmers, fish and wildlife, and $100 million for a new Watershed Security Fund to protect B.C.’s water.