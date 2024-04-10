Skip to content

Human Right Commissioner Snapshot of Issues in Chilliwack Including Migrant Workers, LGBTQ Hate and Discrimination

Vancouver/Chilliwack – The BC’s Office of the Human Rights Commissioner (BCOHRC) released a Community Brief focused on the city of Chilliwack as part of a series that looks closely at human rights issues in four B.C. communities. The Briefs draw primarily on community-embedded research conducted by BCOHRC, supplemented with Statistics Canada data and other sources.

The report is here.

The Chilliwack Brief focuses on four key areas of concern: housing, health, discrimination and hate and employment. It also highlights examples of critical work being done by community organizations and others to help address human rights challenges. 

An excerpt from that report:

