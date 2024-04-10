Go! Abbotsford – New Online Events Calendar

Abbotsford – The City of Abbotsford has launched two new online programs: the City-delivered online Arts and Events Organizer Resource Guide and Go! Abbotsford, a new online events calendar, developed in partnership with and managed by Tourism Abbotsford.

The new online calendar, called Go! Abbotsford, will promote upcoming special events, festivals and arts and culture activities open to the general public and serve as the central “go to” location for the community to find Abbotsford events and activities.

By using Go! Abbotsford, residents and visitors will be able to view a diverse array of upcoming events, or search for activities in specific categories, including:

Culture & Heritage;

Performing Arts;

Visual Arts & Film;

Festivals & Events;

Music & Concerts;

Literary Arts;

Sports;

Expos & Trade Shows;

Culinary;

Agriculture Experiences; and,

Community Connections.

In addition to the online calendar, the City is also launching a comprehensive online Arts and Events Organizer Resource Guide aimed at empowering event and program organizers with the tools and information necessary to create vibrant cultural experiences within our community. Designed to be a one-stop-shop for event and program producers, the new online guide offers a wealth of resources catering to event hosting, funding opportunities, promotional strategies, networking avenues, and volunteer and planning assistance.

Culture services are an essential part of a vibrant community and are foundational to Council’s mandate to be the cultural and economic Hub of the Fraser Valley. The Go! Abbotsford online events calendar and new Arts and Events Organizer Resource Guide support Council’s strategic goal of increasing awareness of local cultural events and activities.

To check out Go! Abbotsford visit www.goabbotsford.ca. To view the Arts and Events Organizer Resource Guide, visit www.abbotsford.ca/organizerguide.