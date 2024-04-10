Gallery 7 Theatre’s Comedy Fest Features All-Ages Stand-Up, Improv & Workshops – April 19 and 20

Abbotsford – Gallery 7 Theatre is pleased to be presenting its first-ever Comedy Fest featuring all-ages stand-up comedy and improv, plus educational workshops in both disciplines. The Stand-Up Night on April 19th will feature top-quality comedians from around the region and the Comedy Improv Night on April 20th will feature a talented cadre of improvisers from Very Very Improv based in Langley. Both performances will be held at the Matsqui Centennial Auditorium in Abbotsford starting at 7:30 PM.

“This is not the first time we’ve featured stand-up comedy or comedy improv here at Gallery 7 Theatre,” explains Ken Hildebrandt, Executive/Artistic Director of Gallery 7 Theatre, “but it is the first time we’ve packaged the two together in an unforgettable weekend of comedy that the entire family can enjoy.”

The goal of the G7 Comedy Fest is to help audiences step outside the trials and tribulations of everyday life and enjoy a weekend of laughter. Laughter has the uncanny ability to relieve stress, provide perspective, and give the heart, soul and mind a break from the rigours of daily living. Such is the reason Gallery 7 Theatre is including this special comedy festival as part of its 2023/2024 season. And, it comes with an added twist: the entire weekend will feature comedy that avoids crude humour so the entire family can enjoy themselves.

“Some of the best comedy I’ve seen has made me laugh without going into the toilet,” says Hildebrandt. “It’s helped me think about life in a new, intriguing way. I believe the roster of comedians and performers we have on tap for the festival are up to the challenge of providing just that kind of comedy!”

The Stand Up Night on April 19th will be hosted by actor, comedian and master of ceremonies, Cliff Prang. He will be joined by talented stand-up comics from around the region including Morgan Adams, Janice Bannister, Monique Bellamy, Paul Brammer and Ola Dada.

The Improv Night on April 20th will feature Very, Very Improv Theatre, a new improv group founded by Panic Squad alumnus, Scott Campbell, and based in Langley, BC. Featured performers will include Scott Campbell, Mike DeBoer, Delaney Gilmour, Cliff Prang and Deb Sears. These talented comedians will invent scenes right before the audience’s eyes using only suggestions provided by the audience, resulting in a night of zany fun.

To round out the festival, educational workshops in both stand-up comedy and improvisation will be held on Saturday, April 20th, 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM. The workshops will be led by Cliff Prang and Mike Deboer, and will give participants an excellent opportunity to explore their creative sides while diving into the specifics of creating excellent stand up and/or improvisational comedy. Registration fee is just $65/workshop.

The G7 Comedy Festival will be held at the Matsqui Centennial Auditorium, 32315 South Fraser Way, Abbotsford. For tickets, to register for the workshops or for more information, please visit www.gallery7theatre.com or call 604-504-5940.