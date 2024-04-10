Skip to content

Fortin’s Village Classic Car Show – Sunday June 23

Chilliwack – Mark your calendars for Sunday, June 23 from 10 to 3 as The Fortin’s Village Classic Car Show is returning.

To register: trevor@downtownchilliwack.com

More info to come.

Facebook info is here.

