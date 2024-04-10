Skip to content

Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED – MUGSHOTS” – April 10

Chilliwack – Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED” is a weekly fan out service based on information provided by police investigators who need public assistance in making our communities safer by identifying individuals involved in committing crimes.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact Crime Stoppers anonymously. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 upon arrest and charge. You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

BLACKWELL, Julia

Age: 22

Height: 5’7” ft

Weight: 141lbs

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Blue

Wanted: Robbery, Possess Weapon for Dangerous Purpose, Uttering Threats, and Breach of Release Order

Warrant in effect: April 9, 2024

Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack

