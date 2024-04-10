Abbotsford Sports Hall of Fame – Class of 2023 Inductees

Abbotsford – The 2023 Class of Inductees for the Abbotsford Sports Hall of Fame have been released.

They include:

Hockey player Ryan Craig

Wrestler Kulvinder Kooner.

In the community/school coaches category:

Wade Peary (rugby)

Kirsten Meindertsma (MEI track and field)

Rich Ralston (basketball).

There is another catagry called one-year Wall of Fame.

Athletes: Nylan Roberts (basketball), Myriam Hickey (swimming), Lana Dueck (rugby), Omrao Dhadda (wrestling), Gurshar Johal (wrestling), Raine Padgham (baseball) and Rupinder Johal (basketball).

Teams: 2022 MEI Track and Field, Bateman Football 2022, Yale Senior Girls Rugby 2022, Yale Senior Girls Rugby 2023, Abbotsford Senior Girls Basketball 2023 and Mouat Wrestling 2022.

The induction ceremony is May 11 at the Legacy Sports Centre.

Website info is here.