Kent Council Highlights – April 8 Meeting – Transit, Honouring Ted Westlin, Water Conservation

Kent- Council Highlights from April 8:

Mayor’s Update

Mayor Sylvia Pranger noted the late Ted Westlin will be honoured at his memorial service on April 13, at 1 pm at the Agassiz Legion Branch 32. The flags at Municipal Hall will be lowered to half-mast the weekend of April 13 in recognition of Mr. Westlin who served on Council for the District of Kent from 1988 to 2008 and made countless contributions during his time on Council. His commitment didn’t stop there as he also made a difference as a teacher at Agassiz Elementary Secondary School and was actively involved in the District’s Drainage Committee until 2022.

Mayor Pranger also appealed for the community to consider water conservation as there is low snow pact and rainfall throughout the Province which will impact the upcoming fire season. For water conservation tips visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/environment/air-land-water/water/drought-flooding-dikes-dams/drought-information/water-conservation-tips

Dairy Herd Improvement Association Banquet

On April 5 several Councillors and the Mayor attended the annual Dairy Herd Improvement Association Banquet. The evening had a great turnout with 175 individuals in attendance to recognize the hardworking animals and farmers. One such highly recognized animal comes from the UBC research station who produced 132,000 liters of milk in her lifetime. Congratulations to the community members involved in hosting this successful event.

Agassiz Harrison Museum Mothers Day Raffle

Tickets are now available for the Agassiz Harrison Museum Mother’s Day raffle, the prize basket is worth $900 and includes an iPad. Tickets are $5, to learn more visit the Agassiz Harrison Museum in person at 7011 Pioneer Ave, Agassiz, or phone 604-796-3545.

Fraser Valley Regional District (FVRD) Sub-Regional Transit Service Area Amendment Bylaw No. 1729, 2024

Council has approved the Fraser Valley Regional Districts request for statutory municipal consent to the sub-regional transit service area amendment bylaw no 1729, 2024. The sub-regional transit service area was established in 2012 to provide transit services in a portion of the Fraser Valley Regional District (FVRD). This service area is partially funded by the Village of Harrison Hot Springs, District of Kent, City of Chilliwack, and Electoral Area D. The sub-regional transit service area bylaw will increase the maximum taxation requisition up to 25% which will allow for future growth.

International Day Against Homophobia and Transphobia

May 17, 2024 is declared as International Day Against Homophobia and Transphobia in the District of Kent. This date commemorates the World Health Organization’s decision in 1990 to declassify homosexuality as a mental disorder. This year’s theme is “No one left behind: equality, freedom and justice for all”. To learn more about this day and how you can get involved visit: https://may17.org/