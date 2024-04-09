Cultus Lake Green Shore Info Session with Stewardship Centre for BC – May 8

Cultus Lake – This is of interest to Cultus Lake Park residents and interested community members.

Join SCBC (Stewardship Centre for BC) on May 8th from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at the Cultus Lake Community Hall for a Green Shores information session. See the conceptual design for the Cultus Lake Park Green Shores Demonstration Project, learn about the nature-based solutions that will be used, and how they will help achieve the community’s goals.

This Green Shores shoreline restoration project aims to rehabilitate Cultus Lake sockeye salmon habitat to help restore healthy populations, improve ecosystem health and water quality, restore natural shoreline processes, mitigate erosion, and engage, educate, and collaborate with the Cultus Lake Park community.

Learn more about the project and register for the May 8 info session here: https://stewardshipcentrebc.ca/cultus-lake-park…/

This project is delivered by the Stewardship Centre for BC and funded by the #BCSRIF, Cultus Lake Park Board, with in-kind support from the Cultus Lake Stewardship Society.