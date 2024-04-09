Chilliwack RCMP Need Help ID’ing March Assault Suspects

Chilliwack – Chilliwack RCMP are investigating an assault that occurred in March, 2024. The public’s assistance is requested to identify three people of interest in order to advance the investigation. There is no risk to the public as a result of this incident.

All three males are described as Caucasian with medium build.

If you can identify any of the people in the attached photos, please call the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611 or if you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

2024 RCMP March Assault Chilliwack

