Hope – Hope Fire Department responded at 12:30AM Tuesday morning to reports of a barn on fire on Othello road near exit 183.

Upon arrival, crews found a fully involved workshop along with another single story structure nearby.

In total 9 firefighters attended and were on scene until 5:30AM.

No injuries were reported and the buildings were unoccupied at the time.

The cause remains unknown and is under investigation.

2024 Hope Fire – Barn Fire Othello Road April 9