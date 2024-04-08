Tour de Chilliwack 2024 – Saturday June 8

Chilliwack – Chilliwack Community Services welcomes you to the Tour de Chilliwack 2024. Get ready for a day of fun and adventure as you explore the beautiful countryside of Chilliwack.

IIt’s Saturday June 8 2024 at 8:00 AM at 49260 Camp River Rd for a day of cycling, sightseeing, and good company. Whether you’re a seasoned cyclist or just looking for a leisurely ride, this event is perfect for all skill levels. Routes range from 10 km -100 km. The day will include the ride, a t shirt, food trucks, live music, beer garden, games and auction.

Tickets are available to purchase or you can chose to raise funds to cover the cost.

To collect donations go to https://p2p-can.keela.co/tour-de-chilliwack-2024 and set up your fundraising page.

So grab your bike, gather your friends, and come join us for an unforgettable day of exploration and excitement.

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/836601416357?aff=oddtdtcreator

