Everyone Rides Grade 4-5 Student Bike Program Expands to Fraser Valley

Victoria/Fraser Valley – Elementary school students throughout British Columbia will be safer cyclists after taking part in the fifth year of the Everyone Rides Grade 4-5 program.

This program encourages kids throughout the province to try active transportation options in safe and organized environments.

Students in the Capital Region, Metro Vancouver, Kelowna, West Kootenays, Fraser Valley, Powell River, Campbell River and Prince George are learning basic biking skills and helmet safety. The program includes hands-on activities such as stopping, hand signals and understanding road signs. Bikes and helmets are provided, and there are adaptive options for children with disabilities.

The Everyone Rides Grade 4-5 program was created by HUB Cycling, a non-profit organization with a 25-year history of breaking down barriers to cycling. With support from the Province, the program encourages healthy habits, environmental consideration and safety through cycling education.

“Cycling education in schools helps encourage more kids, teachers and families choose an accessible way to improve health and fight climate change,” said Rose Gardner, director of bike education at HUB Cycling. “We’re so excited to see this program expanding into Chilliwack and Abbotsford, as well as into Powell River and Campbell River. This expansion will offer as many as 15,000 students in as many as 40 municipalities the joy and freedom of riding a bicycle this school year.”

For more information about HUB Cycling, visit: https://bikehub.ca/erg45 (bikehub.ca)