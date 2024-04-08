Skip to content

Elections BC Release 2023 Annual Financial Reports for Political Parties

Home
Business
Legal
...
Elections BC Release 2023 Annual Financial Reports for Political Parties

Victoria – Elections BC has released the 2023 annual financial reports for provincial political parties and local elector organizations (civic political parties).

Provincial filers

Fifteen political parties were required to file reports by April 2, 2024. Fourteen of the reports were filed by the deadline. One report, for the BC Green Party, was not filed by the deadline. This report may be filed by July 2, 2024 with a $100 late filing fee.

The table below shows total political contributions raised by the major provincial political parties in 2023 who have filed their report:

Political partyTotal political contributions raised in 2023
BC NDP$4,542,419.90
BC United$2,970,874.39
Conservative Party$443,499.04

In addition to political contributions raised, provincial reports must contain:

  • assets, liabilities, surplus or deficit as of December 31, 2023,
  • total dollar amount of income tax receipts issued,
  • transfers of money, goods, or services received and given,
  • fundraising function information,
  • other income and expenditures, and
  • details of permissible loans and guarantees.

Provincial political parties must also disclose the details of contributions made to the party and its candidates, where the contributor gave more than $250 in total.

Links:

Scanned annual reports

Political contribution data

Combined political contribution data

Share This:

CFC Chilliwack FC

Valley and Canyon Dispatch

Chilliwack Jets

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

abbyTV

Chill TV

Small Business BC

Community Futures

Unique Thrifting

On Key

Related Posts