Elections BC Release 2023 Annual Financial Reports for Political Parties

Victoria – Elections BC has released the 2023 annual financial reports for provincial political parties and local elector organizations (civic political parties).

Provincial filers

Fifteen political parties were required to file reports by April 2, 2024. Fourteen of the reports were filed by the deadline. One report, for the BC Green Party, was not filed by the deadline. This report may be filed by July 2, 2024 with a $100 late filing fee.

The table below shows total political contributions raised by the major provincial political parties in 2023 who have filed their report:

Political party Total political contributions raised in 2023 BC NDP $4,542,419.90 BC United $2,970,874.39 Conservative Party $443,499.04

In addition to political contributions raised, provincial reports must contain:

assets, liabilities, surplus or deficit as of December 31, 2023,

total dollar amount of income tax receipts issued,

transfers of money, goods, or services received and given,

fundraising function information,

other income and expenditures, and

details of permissible loans and guarantees.

Provincial political parties must also disclose the details of contributions made to the party and its candidates, where the contributor gave more than $250 in total.

Links:

Scanned annual reports

Political contribution data

Combined political contribution data