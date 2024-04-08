Chilliwack Community Arts Council Inaugural Anonymous Art Show – Friday June 7

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Community Arts Council presents the inaugural Anonymous Art Show.

Whether you’re a professional painter or haven’t picked up a paintbrush in years, we want you to be part of the Anonymous Art Show.

Chilliwack Arts Council welcomes multiple 8×8 inch pieces (to a maximum of three) from all artists and in all mediums. The best part is that all artwork submitted remains Anonymous until the buyer purchases.

Call for entry opens from March 15 until May 15, 2024. The gallery exhibition will occur on June 7, 2024, from 7-10 pm at Cornerstone Gallery.

Learn more about how to get involved at chilliwackartscouncil.com/anonymous-art-show

Facebook info is here.