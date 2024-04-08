Skip to content

Abbotsford Hospice and Grief Support – 2024 Holmberg Memorial Golf Classic – July 26 – Ledgeview

Abbotsford Hospice and Grief Support – 2024 Holmberg Memorial Golf Classic – July 26 – Ledgeview

Abbotsford – To honour the memory of Dave & Lee Holmberg and Dave Holmberg Jr., Abbotsford Hospice & Grief Support Society is raising funds for Holmberg House, Abbotsford’s Hospice. They also want to acknowledge the sudden and tragic passing of Nick Holmberg this past fall. They’re raising funds to establish a lasting Scholarship in his name.

The Holmberg Memorial Golf Classic supports AHGSS in providing palliative patients with a wide range of end-of-life services, as well as assisting their families and loved ones with long-term grief support.

In 2023, AHGSS served more than 12,000 residents of our community, resulting in personal transformation and renewed hope.

AHGSS is not government-funded, so your support is fully directed to their services.

Abbotsford Hospice and Grief Support – Holmberg Memorial Golf Classic

