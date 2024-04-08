Skip to content

2024 Yarrow Show and Shine – Saturday June 1

2024 Yarrow Show and Shine – Saturday June 1

Yarrow – The Yarrow Days Show & Shine is the annual event, taking place on the first weekend in June, celebrating the small-town Yarrow spirit and community.

Yarrow United Mennonite Church

– All rides welcome
– Participation by donation ($5 min.) Money raised goes right back into the community for future Yarrow Days.
– No early-birds please.

**PLEASE NOTE**
There will be temporary road closures, from approximately 945am to 1030am for the Yarrow Days Parade.
-Registration for the parade is SEPARATE-Information on parade registration will be posted separately.
– Spaces are limited, and on a first come first served basis.

Facebook info is here.

Yarrow Show and Shine – Facebook

