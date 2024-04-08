2024 Chilliwack Hometown Hoedown for Hospice – Raised $68K

Chilliwack – APRIL 8 UPDATE – (Desmond Devnich) – On Saturday, April 6, Chilliwack Hospice Society supporters donned their hats and boots for a night of fundraising in cowboy style at Evergreen Hall. The evening featured a delicious barbeque buffet by Smoke and Bones BBQ, silent and live auctions, and dancing to many popular songs from local band Cold Chain with special guest Trevor McDonald.

In total, $68,000 was raised to help fund the grief and palliative care support the Society provides the community free of charge. Event organizers would like to thank all those who attended or supported the 11th Annual Hometown Hoedown for Hospice through sponsorship, donations, and ticket sales for contributing to its success.

MARCH 28 ORIGINAL STORY – Y’all, the 11th Annual Hometown Hoedown for Hospice, benefiting Chilliwack Hospice Society, returns Saturday, April 6 and promises to be a rip-roarin’ good time!

They’re still fixin’ the details on food, music, and entertainment.

11th Annual Hometown Hoedown for Hospice

Saturday, April 6 – Doors open at 6:00pm

Evergreen Hall (9291 Corbould Street, Chilliwack)

Buy your tickets online here.

This signature fundraising event raises funds to support the grief and palliative care support programs and services Chilliwack Hospice Society provides free of cost to children, youth and adults in Chilliwack and the surrounding communities.