Surrey’s Bear Creek Stadium Grandstand Completed, Track Upgrades to Begin

Surrey – The City of Surrey recently completed the Bear Creek Stadium grandstand, a $24 million investment that includes 2,200 covered seats, changerooms, washrooms, meeting rooms, officials’ rooms, concession stand and box office. At the Regular Council Meeting this coming Monday, Surrey City Council will consider a contract award for a further $3.1 million investment to advance Phase 2 of the Bear Creek Stadium project to upgrade the athletics track and associated field events areas.

“The new Bear Creek Stadium is a game-changer for the City of Surrey’s sports amenity infrastructure,” said Mayor Brenda Locke. “This significant investment is a strategic move to boost community involvement in sports, support local athletic talent, and attract visitors to Surrey. The stadium will be vibrant hub of activity, elevating Surrey’s reputation as a destination for sports and community events. More than just a venue for events, this facility is dedicated to providing top-notch amenities for training and promoting physical activity, ensuring that our expanding population has access to quality athletic opportunities.”

Designed to be a premier venue for large sporting events, particularly in track and field, the Bear Creek Park Stadium upgrades will position Surrey as a leader in the realm of sport hosting.

This facility will allow Surrey to consider bidding on major prospective sports tourism opportunities through organizations like Athletics Canada that will allow for significant economic impact to the community.

Key organizations like BC Athletics, and BC School Sports are set to benefit greatly from this development. They will have access to a modern, well-equipped venue for hosting a variety of sporting events and grass roots competitions, which will not only draw in crowds but also provide local athletes with excellent facilities for training and competing.

The completed Bear Creek Stadium grandstand contributes positively to the character of the park, exhibiting design excellence, incorporating repurposed structural wood materials and is built for resiliency and longevity. The athletics track upgrade is the final phase of work planned for the Bear Creek Stadium project and is scheduled for completion by fall 2024.