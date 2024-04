Fraser Valley – From School District No. 33 – Chilliwack – On Monday April 8, BC will observe a partial eclipse. While this is a rare and exciting event, the safety of staff and students is paramount. So, while we won’t see full darkness in the Fraser Valley, students’ outdoor time may be limited or adjusted during the eclipse for improved safety.

Learn more: https://www.sd33.bc.ca/…/Solar%20Eclipse%20Safety%20…