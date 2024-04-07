Expansion of Mission Secondary – Adding 250 More Spaces

Mission – In March, money was allocated for the new Mission Secondary School. That FVN story is here.

Plans for an enhanced and expanded Mission Senior Secondary are continuing, with funding secured to create a new, larger school to serve an additional 250 students.

“We have been building, expanding and upgrading schools throughout B.C.,” said Rachna Singh, Minister of Education and Child Care. “Our government is working to ensure all B.C. students can learn, grow and thrive in safe and modern schools.”

Once complete, the new 1,500-seat secondary school will create an additoinal 250 seats to support future enrolment growth in the district. The school will support an Indigenous education centre and a neighbourhood learning centre for community use and child care. The students will remain in the current school until the new Mission Senior Secondary is complete.

“I am thrilled that we are moving forward with the next steps on the replacement of Mission Senior Secondary school,” said Pam Alexis, MLA for Abbotsford-Mission. “This funding will support a brand new bigger, safer facility for Mission Secondary students for many years and the scope of this project reflects the need of our growing community.”

The Province is providing $175 million for the replacement of the school, with an additional $1 million funded by the school district. The new Mission Senior Secondary school is expected to be ready for students by the 2029-30 school year. The school will feature energy-efficient-measures, such as a cooling system for warmer months.

“We’re very excited to reach the next milestone on the way to the new Mission Senior Secondary school,” said Bob D’Eith MLA for Maple Ridge-Mission. “This new, larger and safer school will help support our growing community and enhance the learning experience for students in Mission as we continue to work together with local government, the school district, and dedicated community members toward a brighter future for education in our community.”