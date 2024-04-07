Abbotsford Arts Centre Hosting ASW Action on April 13

Abbotsford – ASW Presents Three Way Dance!

The Abbotsford Arts Centre will host ASW action on April 13. Doors 6:45pm Bell Time 7:30PM

In the Main Event, ASW will have The Thunder from Jalandhar facing The Mighty Lokombo and Chris Ryseck in a main event of epic proportions! Much will be on the line in this one amongst the three ASW top contenders

In tag team action, the debuting Duv N’ Dangerous take on the Abbotsford duo of Double Overtime (Boogie Knight and Big Rig)! The winner will immediately face off with the ASW Tag Team Champs, The Illa Tribe (Guerrila Suge and Coco Flash)!

In a rematch of a high flying prior matchup from Chilliwack, Battlewasp and Inferno will challenge Shawn Murphy for the ASW Cruiserweight Title in a triple threat match – has the Prodigy become the Main Attraction??

Alberta Invasion, as Nasty Nate Nixon and Colton Kelly take on the Son of Irish teaming with Abbotsford’s own, Danni Deeds!

The man returning from Japan, Evan Rivers, has turned his sights on Sebastian Wolfe in a mammoth matchup of the heavyweights