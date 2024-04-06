Central Fraser Valley Search & Rescue is Recruiting

Abbotsford – Central Fraser Valley Search & Rescue is currently recruiting and looking for members from the communities of Langley and Abbotsford to join their team. If you are a team player, love adventure and have a desire to help others, they want to hear from you.

Before applying you need to understand the time commitment required as a team member of CFVSAR. Beyond the three hours of regular training each week are occasional weekend courses, public education sessions, and community events. Actual search and rescue calls can be as frequent as twice per week, with each lasting between 4 hours and several days.

Requirments:

Be at least 19 years old

Be able to commit a minimum of 3 years to the team

Pass a police information check with vulnerable sector screening

Have a valid class 5 driver’s license

Can produce a 5 year driver’s abstract

Have (or obtained by September 2024) a first aid certificate valid through 2025

On Tuesday April 30, 7:30PM, there will be a non-compulsory information session at the CFVSAR Base in Abbotsford. Bring all of your questions and meet the team!